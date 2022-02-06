Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a 28-day-long battle with COVID-19, pneumonia and related issues. She was 92 years old. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence "Prabhukunj" in the afternoon . Her last rites will be performed 6:30 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The last rites of the Bharat Ratna awardee will be aired on DD News and DD National.

Here Is The Link Of Live Video:

