New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Applications have been invited for setting up more Jan Aushadhi Kendras as around 10,000 such centres are expected to be made functional by the year-end, a top official said on Friday.

Ravi Dadhich, CEO of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) said, "10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to be functional across the country by the end of the year."

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 in Netflix, Maneish Paul’s Rafuchakkar on Jio Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda on Amazon Prime & More.

He added that applications have been invited for the proposals to establish these centres.

As on May 31, a total of 9,484 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational in the country.

Also Read | India's Exports to UAE Fall 10.2% to USD 4.82 Billion in April-May This Fiscal, Says Commerce Ministry Data.

Dadhich made the comments in an interaction with media persons assembled at the central warehouse, Bilaspur, Gurugram.

There are currently four warehouses in the country under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), located at Gurugram (Haryana), Chennai, Guwahati and Surat, with the central warehouse at Gurugram being the largest.

At present, PMBJP is providing 1,800 medicines, as well as 285 surgical devices at highly subsidised prices without compromising on quality, Dadhich shared.

Highlighting the emphasis on the quality of medicines, he said, "Each batch of the drugs after its receipt at the warehouses is tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL) for ensuring best quality. PMBI places the highest importance on the quality parameters and regularly conducts checks to ensure good quality of medicines."

In the last 9 years, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras under PMBJP have seen significant growth, with their numbers increasing by 100 times and the sales have also increased more than 170 times. In all, during the past 9 years, citizens have made a total savings of approximately Rs 20,000 crore with the help of this scheme, a note shared with the media stated.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened to provide generic medicines. These products are sold by the retail shops at 50-90 per cent lower costs than branded medicines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)