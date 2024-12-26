Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a man from her village eight months ago died after giving birth to a stillborn baby in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, police said on Thursday.

Following her death, the family members lodged a complaint against the 20-year-old man from the same village, officials said.

The girl was taken to Dungarpur District Hospital after she started experiencing severe abdominal pain on Tuesday where she was diagnosed with an eight-months-old pregnancy, Station House Officer Harendra Singh said.

Around 11 pm she gave birth to a pre term baby girl who was born dead and about half-an-hour later the rape victim also died, he added.

Singh said that the hospital staff informed the police about the incident following which a team reached the spot to gather details.

The officer said that following the family's complaint a rape case was registered against a 20-year old boy from her village.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the SHO said.

