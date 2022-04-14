Paradip/Kendrapara, Apr 14 (PTI) Two college students drowned in river Mahanadi in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district while taking bath on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as residents of Pathuria village.

Their bodies have been retrieved, the police said.

In another incident, a girl went missing from a bridge over the Baitarani river in Kendrapara district.

Eyewitnesses said the girl parked her bicycle near the structure connecting Chandbali in Bhadrak with Rajkanika in Kendrapara district and jumped into the water body.

The girl's relatives have identified her belongings and bicycle, police said.

Two teams of fire services personnel have launched a search operation.

