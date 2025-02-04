Faridabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Two wanted criminals of Neeraj Pandit gang, who were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, were shot dead in an encounter that took place near Lalwa village in Palwal district last night, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the civil hospital for post-mortem examination, they said.

Lauding the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team, Superintendent of Police (SP) Palwal Chandra Mohan said there is no place for criminals in this district -- whether the criminals leave the crime or the district.

The slain criminals were identified as Zorawar (27) and Neeraj (30), the residents of Rewari district, police said.

Both were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each and were absconding in the deadly attack that took place in Maheshpur village on the night of January 19, they said.

Two people, including a sarpanch, were shot in the attack. After firing, the miscreants fled from the spot in a car and police are seeking their arrest, police said.

The encounter took place near Lalwa village on the Palwal-Nuh road around 11 pm on Sunday when the CIA team, led by Inspector Deepak Gulia, put up a barricade after getting information that these criminals had been present in the area," said a senior police officer.

When the police signaled to stop the criminals who were in a car, they opened fire on the CIA team which hit the bulletproof jackets worn by three policemen and they narrowly escaped, he added.

The officer said that the police team in retaliation gave a warning and opened fire in self-defense and both the miscreants got injured after getting bullet shots.

They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead, he added.

Two country made pistols, three live cartridges used by the miscreants in the crime and the car used in the crime on January 19 have also been recovered, said police.

"Both the deceased criminals were from Rewari district and have been involved in many serious incidents like murder and deadly attack. It has also come to light that both the criminals belong to the Neeraj Pandit gang and are convicted in a murder case," said Palwal DSP (Crime) Manoj Verma.

"Other accused related to the incident will also be arrested soon whose possible hideouts are being raided continuously," he added.

