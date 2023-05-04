Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly duping a city-based businessman, a senior police officer said.
Fraudsters tricked the businessman, Sudarshan Mittal, into paying around Rs 6 lakh for travel-related transactions, he said.
Sleuths of the cyber cell of Kolkata Police apprehended the duo earlier in the day.
A detailed investigation is underway, the officer added.
