Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly duping a city-based businessman, a senior police officer said.

Fraudsters tricked the businessman, Sudarshan Mittal, into paying around Rs 6 lakh for travel-related transactions, he said.

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

Sleuths of the cyber cell of Kolkata Police apprehended the duo earlier in the day.

A detailed investigation is underway, the officer added.

Also Read | Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here’s How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)