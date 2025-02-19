Hathras (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed while few others sustained injuries after a roadways bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Chandpa area of Hathras district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kelagarhi village when the auto-rickshaw heading to Agra was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Also Read | What Is New Crypto Scam Called 'Share-Seed-Phrase'? Know All About New Deceptive Technique To Manipulate Victims To Transfer Funds to Malicious Wallets.

Police rushed the injured to the Sadabad community health centre, where doctors declared Anita (37) and Naina (12) dead.

The victims were returning to Agra after attending a wedding in Hathras, police said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Circle officer Himanshu Mathur said two persons who sustained serious injuries in the accident have been referred to Agra in a critical condition, while another person is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)