Aizawl, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one severely injured in a road mishap in Mizoram's Champhai district on Sunday, police said.

Two persons were killed on the spot and one severely injured when their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a nullah in Champhai town this morning, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Harpreet A De Singh, The Alliance Air CEO? Know About India’s First Woman Pilot to Head an Airliner.

Zonunmawia (36), and Lalrinfela (24), both from New Champhai locality died on the spot while Lalrinhlua (24), a resident of Khuangleng village in Champhai district sustained severe injury and was rushed to Champhai district hospital, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)