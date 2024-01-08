New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Twenty Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Railways, 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather-related conditions.

