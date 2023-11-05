New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft near the jal board's gate in east Delhi's Madhur Vihar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Vinod Nagar.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested three persons who allegedly thrashed Sonu.

"On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a thief being caught near the jal board's gate at Madhur Vihar police station. A team was dispatched to the location and it found an injured person. He was rushed to the LBS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said a senior police officer.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Police in a statement further said that the FSL team was called on the spot to investigate the case.

"An FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Madhur Vihar police station and three people were arrested," said the police officer.

Jeewan (30), Ashwani (28) and Rakesh (41), all from Uttar Pradesh and labourers by profession, have been arrested, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)