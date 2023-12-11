New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Three people, suspected to be involved in a murder, managed to evade a police team on Sunday night taking advantage of darkness and thick vegetation of a forest in north Delhi's Timarpur area, officials said.

The trio also fired in the air after spotting the team, which was tailing them on foot through the forest, they said.

The Timarpur police station SHO launched the operation after receiving a tip-off from an informer that three people, who are in involved in several criminal cases, are in the forest area of Dheerpur, police said.

These three people are suspected to be involved in the murder of a 24-year-old employee of a private company. The victim was stabbed to death in Burari on December 4, they said.

The search for the suspects is underway, police said.

