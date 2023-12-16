Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Three people were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a jeep and a pickup truck in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Gogamedi police station area late on Friday night.

SHO Radheshyam said that Rajveer (38), Rajkumar (25) and Ramswaroop (38) died in the accident while Mangeram (45) sustained injuries in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he said, adding that the injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

