Baruipur(WB), Sep 10 (PTI) Police arrested four persons on Saturday and seized 330 kg of railway scrap being stolen by them from Beniadanga Railway workshop in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for illegal disposal, an officer said.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Sukumar Rabidas during patrol duty in the early hours of Saturday intercepted the four persons at Mallickpur Shams colony under Baruipur police station, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Baruipur police station in this regard.

Coordination is being made with Government Railway Police to identify the receiver, the officer added.

