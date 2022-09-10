Anurag Kashyap is not a filmmaker anymore, he is a genre. Like how we say Govinda brand of movies, Kashyap has his own distinct list of movies which only he can envision and present. He has always been dictated by what he wants make rather what others want him to make. That gives him an edge and also makes him quite brave to sustain in a chronically formula-driven Bollywood. What's interesting is he likes to tread a different path with every aspect of his career. If he directs and writes dark, edgy, sometimes earthy, sometimes urbane movies, his acting stints are mostly villainous. Anurag Kashyap on Reports of Kill Bill Adaptation, Says 'It's Foolish to Remake a Classic'.

But all the began with TV. Anurag Kashyap, like many of his peers, started his journey from the small screen. It was the days when Indian Television wasn't template driven nonsensical melodrama. Today, we will talk about five such shows where Kashyap has worked as a screen writer.

Shanti

People from the 90s will never forget this revenge drama featuring an extremely strong woman protagonist who takes on two industrialists with just mind games. It's one of the best TV shows ever made in India. Kashyap has written the dialogues for the first episode of this show. It was also India's first daily show!

Swabhimaan

Another 90s favourite, Swabhimaan was simply fantastic. Many careers were built through this show from Ashutosh Rana to Manoj Bajpayee. Kashyap wrote some of the dialogues in this show.

Darr

TV in those days offered a lot of variety, from family dramas to detective shows to horror tales, and trust us they were actually horrifying. Kashyap was the writer of the show which had some amazing performances by Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Harsh Chaya. Anurag Kashyap Recommends Vittorio De Sica’s ‘Bicycle Thieves’ to the Upcoming Filmmakers, Here's Why.

Trikaal

Trikaal is yet another show which had Kashyap as a dialogue writer. You can watch the series on YouTube

Kabhie Kabhie

Kabhie Kabhie is a story about friendship which falters and shakes up due to rivalries but still stays intact. Anurag Kashyap has been credited as a the writer of the series.

