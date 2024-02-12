Ballia (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Gopal Mishra, the representative of a former village head, on Sunday and sent him to jail, they added.

SHO of Dubhar police station Ajay Krishna Tripathi said Mishra allegedly called the 16-year-old girl to his house on February 10 and raped her after she arrived.

Based on the complaint lodged by the teenager's father, the accused was booked for alleged rape and subsequently arrested by the police.

