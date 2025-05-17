Una (HP), May 17 (PTI) Around 450 chickens were charred to death when a fire broke out in a poultry farm in a village here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am in the farm of Arun Kumar in ward no. 4 of Chakk village under the Amb police station area, they said.

The fire broke out in reeds kept on the roof of the farm and a plastic pipe (sprinkling system) installed under it. While 450 chickens were killed in the fire, 10 sacks of chicken feed were burnt to ashes, police said.

According to preliminary estimates, there was a loss of around Rs 4 lakh, they said.

Station House Officer, Amb, Anil Upadhyay said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation has been launched.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

