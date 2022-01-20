New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) About 67 per cent of the industry prefers a phased rollout of Labour Codes for better preparation and ease of implementation, according to a survey conducted on over 133 companies in Karnataka, many of which have national operations.

The survey was done by Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA) and employment law consulting firm BCP Associates.

According to a press release on the survey findings, 67 per cent of the industry prefers a phased rollout of the Codes, rather than all at once, for better preparation and ease of implementation.

Around 34.9 per cent of companies have been proactive in taking various steps towards implementation of the Codes while 18.6 per cent have not initiated any action thus far.

It also found that 83 per cent of the industry clearly understands that the Codes have an all-encompassing implication on the entire employee lifecycle, as opposed to the general perception that the Labour Codes only entail changes to wages.

The four Labour Codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions have already been passed by Parliament. The union government has firmed up rules under the Codes to enforce them and intends to implement them in one go.

States are also firming up rules under the four Codes. The notification of rules under the Codes by the Centre and states is required to implement the new laws in respective jurisdictions as labour is a concurrent subject under the Constitution of India.

According to the release, India is slowly edging towards a new era in labour and employment law. The Labour Codes are aimed at simplification of the current labour laws and promoting digitisation, and thereby easing the burden of compliance for employers besides providing social security for all workforce.

The report on the findings was unveiled by Pratik Kumar, CEO Wipro Infrastructure Engineering & Executive Director – Wipro Enterprises.

Over 133 companies spread across Karnataka, many of them with national operations, participated in the survey.

“The changes that the four Codes are expected to bring about have been long overdue and it has been an industry ‘ask'. The Codes aim to enhance social security of the workforce and guide implementation of labour law compliance.

"The codes will cut down on significant systemic complexities and help accelerate economic growth. On their part, organizations need to revisit their HR policies and relook at their employee compensation structure. They have to conduct their own impact analysis and critically look at their own compliance practices," Kumar said.

A high-level panel discussion on the proposed Labour Codes followed the launch of the survey report.

Manjunath Gangadhara, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations &Child Labour), Government of Karnataka, B.C. Prabhakar, Chairman – BCP Associates and President of KEA and Madhu Damodaran, Group Legal Head, Quess Corp were the panellists.

"The Codes focus on digitization and simplification to enable ease of doing business. I trust this will act as an accelerator for the government to implement the Codes without any delay,” Prabhakar said.

