Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Y75 5G smartphone in India soon. The handset was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification and Indonesia Telecom website. According to a new report from MySmartPrice, Vivo Y75 5G could debut by the end of this month. It will be the latest Y-Series phone after the Vivo Y21e debuted earlier this month. Vivo Y21s With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

The BIS certification website revealed that the Vivo Y75 5G will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The BIS listing also showcased its model number V2142. The handset might feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens. The other two cameras are currently unknown.

Vivo Y75 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. The device is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Vivo to release a few teasers before its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).