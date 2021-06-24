Agartala, Jun 24 (PTI) More than 92 per cent journalists in Tripura have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as a special initiative has been taken by the Agartala Press Club in collaboration with the state health department, an official said on Thursday.

There are more than 250 members of the press club here, and 750 more scribes are working in districts, he said.

"Over 92 per cent of journalists and media personnel have been vaccinated through several camps organised across the state," the official said.

An immunisation drive was conducted on the premises of Agartala Press Club, its secretary Pranab Sarkar said, adding that one more camp will be organised soon to vaccinate the remaining journalists.

Two working journalists in the northeastern state died of COVID-19 and 30 more have contracted the disease so far, he said.

The journalists' body has also distributed masks and sanitiser among media personnel across the state as part of precautionary measures.

A team of the club has been monitoring the COVID situation in the state, he added.

