New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Absolute Gramya on Monday announced plans to set up a green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed in collaboration with a Germany-based organisation at an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the company said. It is expected to generate 200 direct employment opportunities, and 500 additional indirect jobs, it said.

The company did not share any further details related to the capacity and location of the project it has proposed to set up in Madhya Pradesh.

