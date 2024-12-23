Mumbai, December 23: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the recruitment for 32,438 Group D posts under Level 1 for government jobs. Applications will be accepted from January 23 to February 22, 2025. Candidates must verify their eligibility before applying. The selection process will include three stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification, followed by a Medical Examination.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the release of a short notification (CEN 08/2024) for Group D Level 1 recruitment, with 32,438 vacancies for various posts such as Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC. RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Admit Card Release Date Out, Exam District Details Releasing Soon At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The tentative schedule for online registration for RRB Group D 2025 has been announced in the short notification released on December 23, 2024. Candidates can apply online from January 23 to February 22, 2025, with the application deadline set at 11:59 pm. Additional updates regarding important dates for the RRC Group D Level 1 Exam 2025 will be provided once released. CAT Result 2024 Out on iimcat.ac.in: Check IIM Common Admission Test Results Online.

Important Dates for RRB Group D 2025:

RRB Group D Notification 2025 [Short]: December 23, 2024

Online Application Starts: January 23, 2025

Last Date to Submit Application: February 22, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: To Be Announced

RRB Group D CBT Exam Date 2025: To Be Announced

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for RRB Group D recruitment include nationality, educational qualifications, and age limit. Applicants must be Indian citizens or belong to specific categories such as subjects of Nepal or Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who arrived before January 1, 1962, or persons of Indian origin who migrated from certain countries with the intention to permanently settle in India.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the expected vacancies for RRB Group D 2024-25, with a total of 32,438 positions available. These include roles such as Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC. The highest number of vacancies, 13,187, is for the Track Maintainer Gr. IV posts.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Application Form

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin accepting online applications for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 from January 23, 2025, through the official website at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. Candidates must ensure they complete their applications by the deadline of February 22, 2025. The application fee, which varies by category, can be paid online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. A direct link to the application portal will be made available shortly.

