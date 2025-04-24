New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 751.04 crore during the March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 943.39 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from ACC, which is now a part of Adani Cement.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 5,207.3 crore, up 12.7 per cent in the March quarter. It was at Rs 5,316.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ACC's total expenses in the March quarter were at Rs 5,514,82 crore, up 13.11 per cent.

During the March quarter, ACC's revenue from the cement business was at Rs 5,685.53 crore, up 11.14 per cent.

During the quarter, ACC reported a sales volume of 11.9 million tonnes, reporting a growth of 14 per cent, which, according to the Adani group firm is the "highest-ever sales volume in a quarter" for the company.

Similarly, its revenue from ready mix concrete was at Rs 419.92 crore, up 32.12 per cent in the March quarter.

The total income of ACC, which includes other income, was at Rs 6,066.52 crore, up 12 per cent in the March quarter of FY25. According to the company, this is the "highest-ever quarterly revenue".

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, ACC's net profit was at Rs 2,402.27 crore, up 2.87 per cent.

Similarly, in FY25, ACC's total income was at Rs 22,834.74 crore, up 11.65 per cent. It was at Rs 20,451.77 crore a year before.

Commenting on results, Whole-Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said, "This year has been marked by strategic milestones that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry. Our capacity expansion initiatives, including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and booming demand of the nation."

The board of ACC has approved a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for 2024-25, which, according to the company, is in the context of the ongoing capex and growth plans.

Over the outlook, ACC said, "The growth is anticipated to range of 7-8 per cent for the coming fiscal, driven by ongoing consumption demand in the housing and infrastructure segments, as well as the favourable impact of the pro-infra and housing Budget 2025."

Cement consumption grew 8 per cent during Q4 FY25, marginally higher as compared to 7 per cent in the previous quarter. The increase in demand was driven by a pick-up in construction activities, improvement in rural demand, traction in the real estate sector, and increased government spending on infrastructure and construction activities.

"As per the growth trends observed in Q3 and Q4 FY25, it is projected that cement demand during FY26 will continue to benefit from the momentum gained by government spending on infrastructure and construction activities," it said.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,068 on the BSE, up 0.79 per cent from the previous close.

