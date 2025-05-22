New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Global IT firm Accenture will promote around 15,000 employees in India as part of a global promotion drive of nearly 50,000 staff in June this year.

"I am writing to share and celebrate with you that Accenture will promote almost 50,000 people around the world in June, including approximately 15,000 people in India. In total, across all of FY25, more than 43,000 of our people in India will have received a promotion," Accenture India Senior Country Managing Director Ajay Vij wrote in an internal memo to employees, seen by PTI.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year.

In December, Accenture did some stay-at-level (base pay) increases for some employees.

Those not covered in the December cycle shall get base pay increases in June, as per the memo.

"As a reminder, bonus and performance equity decisions for those eligible will continue to be made as part of the December cycle, and we will also continue to evaluate the opportunity for stay-at-level increases at that time," Vij added.

Promotions and base pay increases will be internally communicated to employees between May 26–29.

In September 2024, the Ireland-headquartered firm permanently shifted its promotion cycle from December to June, citing better visibility of client spending and demand.

"We've now permanently shifted that promotion cycle, so we will do our big promotion cycle in June, and our smaller one in December, to better match when our clients are setting their budgets and we have better visibility, and that's what we're seeing again.

"The justification for that is clear that we'll really know IT spending and spending on our services in the budgets in January and February," Accenture CEO Julie Sweet had said during the company's earnings call in September.

Accenture is one of the largest employers in the Indian IT services sector, with over 3,00,000 staff. Its global employee count stands at 7,74,000.

Accenture reported revenues of USD 64.90 billion in FY24.

