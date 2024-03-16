New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Advertising industry veteran and former vice chairman of Lowe Lintas Fali Vakeel passed away on Saturday morning.

He was 71.

Vakeel's career spanned several decades during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the Indian advertising industry.

"Fali Vakeel passed away on March 16, 2024, just two months shy of his birthday on May 6. His contributions to the advertising industry have left an indelible mark that will be cherished for years to come," a statement by MullenLowe Lintas Group said.

Called 'Last of the Mad Men in Indian advertising' by his colleagues, Vakeel's contributions to the industry were significant. MullenLowe Lintas Group, in a LinkedIn post, said, "Advertisement loses its colour..."

"Your wit and wisdom will forever resonate in our hearts. Your legacy at Lintas will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Fali Vakeel," it said.

Under Vakeel's leadership, Lintas experienced significant growth, securing prestigious clients and accolades.

"His impact extended beyond the boardroom. Fali was admired for his mentoring and nurturing of talent within the industry, shaping the careers of many aspiring advertising professionals. His dedication to fostering a culture of creativity will continue to inspire generations to come," it said.

Even after retiring as the vice chairman of Lintas, Vakeel remained deeply intertwined with the agency, serving as the Trustee of its Employee Welfare Trust.

Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), group Chief Executive Officer India, and CSO (APAC), MullenLowe Global, said, “Once in a rare while, someone like Fali comes along to not only raise the bar in their field of operation, but they create an entirely new standards of measurement - CREATIVITY, in our case.

"Our deepest condolences go to his family, personal friends, and to the entire Lintas community. He will always be an inspirer and admirer to us. May he rest in peace!”

