New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing debentures on a private placement basis for capex and refinancing of existing debt.

APSEZ, in a regulatory filing, said its board in a meeting held on May 22, 2025, has given its in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

The type of securities proposed to be issued are secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures through private placement.

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast.

