New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Aditya Birla Capital, a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 865 crore for three months ended on March 31, 2025.

This marks a 6 per cent year-on-year growth when adjusted for one-off gains from the sale of shares in its asset management business through an OFS in the fourth quarter of FY24. In the same quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,245 crore, which included the one-time gain. Excluding that, the profit stood at Rs 812 crore.

Its total income grew to Rs 12,239 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 10,803 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

The company said its board approved raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,65,000 crore.

The board "approved the raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including NCDs from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount as per the sub-limits approved by the Board, and within the overall borrowing limits -- Rs 1,65,000 crore (from existing limits of Rs 1,35,000 crore) subject to the approval of shareholders of the company".

In a separate statement, the company said that overall lending portfolio -- NBFC and HFC -- grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,57,404 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Also, the total AUM -- AMC, life insurance and health insurance -- grew by 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,11,260 crore, as on March 31, 2025. The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) climbed 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,579 crore in FY25.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 654 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 616 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 3,879 crore during the period under review from Rs 3,527 crore in the year-ago period.

