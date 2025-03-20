Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed health services across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and directed the health department to improve access to treatment.

During a high-level review meeting, Adityanath mandated the connection of all medical colleges to the telemedicine services of top medical colleges, enabling patients to easily consult specialists, as per a statement.

The CM instructed health department officials to conduct regular district visits to inspect hospital facilities and ensure necessary improvements.

Adityanath also stressed the importance of robust fire safety measures in all hospitals, ensuring strict enforcement of protocols. He also mandated that Ayushman Bharat-registered hospitals receive payments within 30 days to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Ayushman cards have been issued to 5.21 crore beneficiaries and the facilities under the health insurance scheme should be extended to other eligible individuals, he said.

