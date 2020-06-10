Latest News | Agnus Holdings Sells Shares Worth Rs 150 Cr in Sequent Scientific

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Agnus Holdings Pvt Ltd, promoter of Sequent Scientific Ltd, on Wednesday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 150 crore in Sequent, through an open market transaction.

In a block deal on the BSE, Agnus Holdings sold over 1.74 crore shares of Sequent at an average price of Rs 86, taking the total deal value to Rs 149.89 crore.

According to a separate transaction, Pronomz Ventures LLP picked up over 1.74 crore shares of Sequent at the same price.

According to the shareholding pattern of Sequent for the March 2020 quarter, both Agnus Holdings and Pronomz Ventures LLP are promoters of Sequent and held 0.52 per cent and 10.87 per cent stake in Sequent, respectively.

On the BSE, Sequent closed the counter at Rs 85.85 a share on Wednesday, up 0.64 per cent over the previous close.

