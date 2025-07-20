New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Agra Canal Road's Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad stretch will remain closed for vehicles between July 21 and July 23, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday as it issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing kanwar yatra.

It said the Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj is likely to experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion due to the movement of kanwar pilgrims.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

Commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad or Delhi have been advised to avoid both the Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road from July 21 to 23.

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes for vehicles coming from Noida towards Delhi and Faridabad. These include using road number 13 from Kalindi Kunj Junction, taking a left turn towards Mathura Road/Faridabad Bypass Road and proceeding onward to the destination via the diverted path.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances, the fire brigade, and police vehicles will be allowed, but they have been advised to avoid the affected stretches unless absolutely necessary.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to cooperate during the kanwar yatra period and follow all traffic regulations to ensure smooth and safe movement for all.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)