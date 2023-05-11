New Delhi, May 11: Featuring creators from different countries, including Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Air India on Thursday released a short film to celebrate Mother's Day.

The short film is self-shot by different creators from around the world, the Tata Group-owned airline said in a release. Tata-Owned Air India and Vistara Airlines Enter Into Interline Partnership.

Watch Air India's Short Film for Mother's Day Here:

"The short film features various creators, including "Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Pakistani-Korean creator Fahila Muzaffar and digital creator Winnie Lee from Toronto, the video is a refreshingly original and heartfelt ode to mothers around the world," it said, adding that the short film is the airline's tribute to moms around the world. When Is Mother's Day 2023? Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Honours Mothers and Salutes Them for All the Sacrifices.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

