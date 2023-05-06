Mother’s Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating and honouring mothers for their love and sacrifices for their families. The day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday in May across several countries, including India, the United States, New Zealand and Canada among others. That means Mother's Day 2023 will fall on May 14. A mother is an integral part of the family, and this day is a perfect opportunity to shower love on the most important individual in our lives. Mother's Day celebrates motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. The day is celebrated on different days in parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May. Mother's Day is a time for all of us to show appreciation and love for our mothers and surprise them with gifts, cards, and other gestures of affection. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals and Events.

Mother's Day 2023 Date

Mother's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14.

Mother's Day Significance

Celebrations honouring mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans. They held festivals in honour of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. As per history, Europeans honoured their mothers on the fourth Sunday of Lent on Mothering (or Simnel) Sunday, long before Americans celebrated Mother’s Day. In the US, the origins of Mother’s Day date back to the 19th century. As per records, Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia started ‘Mothers’ Day Work Clubs’ to teach local women how to take care of their children in the years before the Civil War.

The celebrations honouring mothers are held on different dates and are known by different names, like ‘Mothering Sunday’ in the United Kingdom. While Russia celebrates International Women's Day instead of Mother's Day, Kyrgyzstan has recently introduced Mother's Day in its calendar. On this Mother’s Day 2023, let’s recognise the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of all the lovely mothers out there and appreciate them for all the things they do for us. Happy Mother's Day 2023 to all!

