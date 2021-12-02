Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Looking to cash in on the emerging opportunities in the areas of aviation, aerospace and defence, leading MRO player Air Works on Thursday said it has revamped its brand logo after more than a decade.

MRO refers to maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Established in 1951, Air Works Group has a presence across 27 cities and undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 family of aircraft as well as business jets. It offers specialised services such as avionics, component repairs and asset management services are offered via group companies – SA Air Works and Acumen Aviation.

The new logo, which comes after more than a decade, is well-timed, given that Air Works is rapidly evolving into a more structured, digital, collaborative, transparent and visible organisation, according to a statement.

Air Works has also added segments such as defence and aerospace to its portfolio, leveraging technology transformation in the form of 3D-printing solutions.

"As the Indian aviation and aerospace industry leapfrogs into a higher trajectory with burgeoning users both on the civil and defence side, Air Works with its new brand identity is well-placed to cash in from these emerging opportunities," it said in the statement.

D Anand Bhaskar, managing director and CEO of Air Works Group, said Indian aviation, both civil and defence, is at the cusp of great changes in the coming times.

Gaurav Sahni, associate vice-president and head (brand and communications) at Air Works, said the new logo embodies the message of change with continuity.

"Air Works with its 71-year-old legacy is contemporary, agile and quick to adapt to the evolving environment as it prepares to make rapid strides in the Indian aviation ecosystem," he added.

Air Works also undertakes modification and assembly of rotary-wing aircraft and is an authorised service centre (ASC) for Bell and Leonardo helicopters. HRS hrs

