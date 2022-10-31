New Delhi, October 31: E-commerce company Amazon India and it's joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth have decided to de-list online seller Appario Retail from the company's online platform, a joint statement said on Monday.

An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily. Appario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo which is a joint venture between Amazon India and Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP. Amazon Prime India to Include Mubi, Docubay, Eros Now and More on Its Platform, Know All About The Addon Subscription Plans and How to Access Them!

"Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months," a joint statement said. Apple iPhone 13 Now Available With Rs 11,000 Discount on Amazon India, Here’s How To Avail Offer.

Appario became one of the largest sellers on Amazon after Cloudtail -- a joint venture firm between Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Amazon -- was shut down.

"The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence," the statement said.

