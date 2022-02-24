Apple iPhone 13 is now available with an Rs 11,000 discount via the Amazon India website. The handset originally costs Rs 79,990. Amazon India is offering a Rs 5,000 discount on all variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. In addition to this, customers can also avail a flat Rs 6,000 discount on SBI, ICICI, Kotak Bank cards. By applying all offers, the iPhone 13 128GB model can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 68,900, whereas the 256GB and 512GB variants are available at Rs 78,900 and Rs 98,900, respectively. Apple To Launch Four New Macs With M2 Chip Later This Year: Report.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A15 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM. a 3,240mAh battery with up to 20W fast charging, a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device runs on iOS 15 and comes in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The handset is being offered in five exciting colours - product red, pink, blue, starlight, midnight. Apple iPhone 13 also comes with a Face ID which is enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).