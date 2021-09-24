Amazon Prime has announced Prime Video Channels in India. These channels will allow the users to access a slate of content from a diverse set of popular video streaming services. Prime members can watch hassle-free content via eight video-streaming services including Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Each of them is accessible with respective add-on subscriptions. Have a look.

Check Out The Deets Here:

BIG BREAKING: Amazon Prime India partners with 8 streaming platforms with add-on subscriptions for Prime Members. Mubi - Rs. 1999 Lionsgate - Rs. 699 Hoichoi - Rs. 599 ErosNow - Rs. 299 Discovery+ - Rs. 299 Manorama Max - Rs. 699 Shorts Tv - Rs. 299 pic.twitter.com/e5sbK7fcFP — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)