Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) The Amazon India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, its exports programme, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products globally to millions of Amazon customers across 200+ countries and territories, it said in a statement.

The company said that Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally from anywhere in India.

With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day one, benefiting from Amazon's distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly, creating a sustainable exports business, Amazon said.

As part of the programme, Amazon will conduct training, webinars and on-boarding workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters like Ballari, Mysuru, Channapatna and other districts.

The workshops will focus on sharing knowledge and imparting training to MSMEs about Business-to-consumers e- commerce exports and selling worldwide through Amazon's 17 international marketplaces to over 300 million customers worldwide.

The company quoted Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and medium scale Industries, as saying, "Karnataka has a vibrant automobile, agro, aerospace, textile and garment, biotech, and toys / handicraft sectors which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs."PTI GMS SS

