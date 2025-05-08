New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Grid Controller of India Ltd (Grid-India) on Thursday said Amit Kumar Jain took charge as Director (Finance) with immediate effect.

Prior to Grid-India, he served as General Manager (Finance) at Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID).

Jain is a Commerce Graduate from Ajmer University, Rajasthan, and a qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi.

