Visakhapatnam, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday participated in the Navy Day celebrations organised by the Eastern Naval Command here.

The Navy Day celebrations are conducted every year by the Eastern Naval Command on December 4. This year, it was rescheduled to December 10 due to the Cyclone 'Michuang,' a Navy release said.

The Indian Navy showcased an operational demonstration of its assets like warships, submarines and aircraft.

Spectators in Visakhapatnam were witness to events featuring manoeuvres by ships, submarines and helicopters, simulated beach assaults by marine commandos and a captivating band performance. The demonstration culminated in a sunset ceremony and a ship illumination at the anchorage, the release said.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, hosted a traditional "At Home function" at Navy House here. Apart from the Governor, several state government dignitaries and naval personnel participated in the event.

