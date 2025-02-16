Bilaspur (HP), Feb 16 (PTI) The district-level committee of the horticulture department has approved the Rs 8.5 crore annual action plan (2025-26) under the Integrated Horticulture Development Project for Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh.

The plan was approved after detailed discussions at the meeting of the district-level mission committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq.

The main objective of this scheme is to double the income of farmers by increasing production capacity and productivity through advanced techniques and modern technology, plantation assistance, water management facilities and structural support will be made available to the gardeners under the plan, Hussain said on Sunday.

