New York, February 16: Ashley St. Clair, a conservative commentator and author, revealed on February 14, 2025, that she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child five months ago. The 31-year-old made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

St. Clair explained that she had kept the information private to protect her child's safety and privacy. However, after learning that tabloid media were preparing to disclose the news, she chose to share it publicly. She also urged journalists to respect her child's privacy and avoid sensationalising the story. ‘Elon Musk Is Father’: Ashley St Clair Says She Welcomed New Baby and Claims Tesla CEO Is the Father (Check Post).

Who Is Ashley St. Clair, Woman Who Claimed She Gave Birth to Elon Musk's 13th Child?

Ashley St. Clair, a prominent conservative political commentator and influencer, has gained significant attention for her outspoken views and large following, with over 1.1 million followers on X. She is the author of Elephants Are Not Birds, a children’s book published by BRAVE Books, and a long-time writer for the right-wing satire site The Babylon Bee. St. Clair recently returned to social media after a hiatus, sharing a throwback image from Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration and later revealing personal details about her life.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, St. Clair disclosed that Elon Musk "slid into her DMs" on X in May 2023, leading to a romance that reportedly began after they first met in San Francisco when she was 24. The relationship has remained largely private, with St. Clair previously keeping certain personal matters secret to protect her child's privacy. She later chose to speak out after learning that tabloid media were preparing to expose it.

St. Clair is also known for her connections within conservative circles, attending events like Donald Trump's election night gathering at Mar-a-Lago. She has shared photos with key right-wing figures, including Congressman Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger, and GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko. St. Clair is said to have moved into an upscale Manhattan apartment near City Hall about a year ago, with rent estimated between USD 12,000 and $15,000 per month, according to Daily Mail.

Elon Musk has not directly addressed Ashley St. Clair's claim but responded with a brief "Whoa" on X after a post suggested St. Clair had been plotting to "ensnare" him for years. If her statement is true, it would mark Musk's 13th child across four relationships. Musk already has 12 children, including twins and triplets with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three children with singer Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

