New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) Aparna Constructions and Estates on Friday said it will invest Rs 450 crore to develop a residential project in Hyderabad.

The project 'Aparna Kanopy Yellow Bells' is spread over 10.5 acres and comprises 1,050 apartments.

Aparna Construction and Estates said in a statement that the company is investing Rs 450 crore in this project, located in Kompally, an emerging residential belt in Hyderabad.

This is the 59th residential project of the company.

Aparna Constructions and Estates is planning to launch six more residential projects across Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the current fiscal year.

In addition to high rise apartments, the company will two plotted development projects and three commercial projects this year.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions & Estates, said, "In the next five years, we are looking to build approximately 60 million square feet of projects."

"Our residential portfolio stands strong at 59 projects and we want to strengthen it further. We also want to fortify our presence in the commercial segment in the coming years, especially in Tier II and Tier III locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," he added.

Aparna Constructions has completed 62 projects, of which 59 are residential properties and 3 are commercial spaces across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

