Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Housing finance company Aptus Value Housing India Ltd has donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the company said.

The funds would be used towards education, healthcare and skill development by the Trust, a press release said, on Friday.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Founder and Executive Chairman, M Anandan presented the cheque to Kanchi Kamakoti Math Sankaracharya, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal at a function held recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)