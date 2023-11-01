New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Arista Vault, an innovative technology company that makes smart products and gadgets, expects to clock Rs 100 crore revenue by financial year 2026, on expansion of its product portfolio and sale channel network in India and overseas, a senior company official said.

The company has partnered with Apple to launch passport holders that can be tracked globally using a device finder application.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The company specialises in tracing and tracking smart luggage and expects the revenue to grow on account of its portfolio expansion.

"Last year we crossed Rs 6 crore revenue from sale of smart wallets only. Now we are going to expand our portfolio in the smart luggage category starting with laptop bags and gradually launch hard luggage.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

"We expect this year revenue to be around Rs 15 crore, Rs 52 crore next year and Rs 100 crore in FY26," Arista Vault Founder and CEO Purvi Roy told PTI.

The company showcased a smart trolley at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress, that follows its owner and its location can be tracked with the help of a mobile application.

Roy claims that a person weighing up to 120 kilogram can ride on the trolley as well.

"We expect the addition of new products will boost our sales. Also we are now foraying into traditional retail distribution both domestically and in overseas markets starting from the US," Roy said.

She said the company in phase one is targeting growth through corporate gifting, online sales and sales at airports.

"In the second phase, we expect the growth to come from export and business-to-business supplies and in the financial year 2026, we will focus on experience centres and ramp up our sales channel further both within the country and overseas," Roy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)