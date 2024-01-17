Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Army said.

The IED was recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal highway in the north Kashmir district.

"#ChinarWarriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar - Chowkibal Highway," the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"#IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free," it added.

