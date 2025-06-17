Latest News | Army Officer Posted in J-K's Rajouri Dies in Delhi Hospital

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A Colonel, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died due to "medical reasons" at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the army said.

Agency News Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio
  • Festivals
    Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America
  • Videos
    Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Army Officer Posted in J-K's Rajouri Dies in Delhi Hospital

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A Colonel, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died due to "medical reasons" at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the army said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 11:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Army Officer Posted in J-K's Rajouri Dies in Delhi Hospital

    Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) A Colonel, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died due to "medical reasons" at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the army said.

    Colonel Somnath Mishra, Commanding Officer of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Delhi after he suffered critical injuries in a road accident last month, officials said.

    Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

    "GOC (General Officer Commanding) and all ranks of White Knight Corps express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Colonel Mishra, Commanding Officer, 63 Rashtriya Rifles (BIHAR) due to medical reasons at Base Hospital, Delhi", the army's Jammu-based XVI Corps posted on X.

    Officials said the officer suffered cardiac arrest leading to his death.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    A thorough officer and a gentleman par excellence, Col Mishra is survived by his wife and a son, the officials said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Army Officer Posted in J-K's Rajouri Dies in Delhi Hospital

    Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) A Colonel, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died due to "medical reasons" at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the army said.

    Colonel Somnath Mishra, Commanding Officer of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Delhi after he suffered critical injuries in a road accident last month, officials said.

    Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

    "GOC (General Officer Commanding) and all ranks of White Knight Corps express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Colonel Mishra, Commanding Officer, 63 Rashtriya Rifles (BIHAR) due to medical reasons at Base Hospital, Delhi", the army's Jammu-based XVI Corps posted on X.

    Officials said the officer suffered cardiac arrest leading to his death.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    A thorough officer and a gentleman par excellence, Col Mishra is survived by his wife and a son, the officials said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel