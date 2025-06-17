Latest News | Army Officer Posted in J-K's Rajouri Dies in Delhi Hospital

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) A Colonel, posted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died due to "medical reasons" at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, the army said.

Colonel Somnath Mishra, Commanding Officer of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Delhi after he suffered critical injuries in a road accident last month, officials said.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"GOC (General Officer Commanding) and all ranks of White Knight Corps express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Colonel Mishra, Commanding Officer, 63 Rashtriya Rifles (BIHAR) due to medical reasons at Base Hospital, Delhi", the army's Jammu-based XVI Corps posted on X.

Officials said the officer suffered cardiac arrest leading to his death.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A thorough officer and a gentleman par excellence, Col Mishra is survived by his wife and a son, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)