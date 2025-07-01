Gangtok, Jul 1 (PTI) Sikkim Police on Tuesday destroyed around 800 cannabis plants in Soreng district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel from Soreng and Chakung police stations went to Dodak village and destroyed around 800 cannabis plants, the officials said.

They said that the detection and destruction of cannabis plantations are part of the state government's exercise to make society drug-free.

The citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, an official said.The Sikkim Police destroyed around 300 cannabis plants in Pakyong district last week.

