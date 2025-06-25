Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Non-bank lender Aseem Infrastructure Finance on Wednesday said it has raised its maiden external commercial borrowing and also green loan of USD 80 million.

Singapore's DBS Bank led the transaction as the sole mandated lead arranger through its IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, as per a company statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

**** Walko Food Company acquires Meemee's Ice Creams *

Ice cream brand Walko Food Company on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Meemee's Ice Creams for an undisclosed sum to enter into the artisanal dessert market.

The 2012-founded Walko said Meemee is known for its playful tone, bold flavours and experimental formats, as per a company statement.

**** ICICI Prudential Life launches a market-linked product targeted at youngsters *

ICICI Prudential Life on Wednesday launched a market-linked product targeted at youngsters.

Christened as 'ICICI Pru Smart Insurance Plan Plus', the minimum monthly premium for the wealth creation scheme is Rs 1,000, as per a company statement.

**** Bajaj Finserv launches small cap offering promising to focus on quality companies *

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday announced the launch of its small cap offering promising to focus on quality companies.

The entity said recent correction offers the right entry point for investors, and added that the new fund offer will be open between June 27-July 11, as per a company statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)