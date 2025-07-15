New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tamil Nadu Grama Bank for vehicle financing and to provide customised loan options for customers across Tamil Nadu.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"This strategic collaboration will further strengthen Ashok Leyland's presence in the market and enhance accessibility to our innovative, cost-efficient products," Ashok Leyland Head-LCV (light commercial vehicle) Business Viplav Shah said.

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank has 676 Branches across Tamil Nadu. It offers a wide range of financial products catering for the needs of different strata of society, the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership with Ashok Leyland, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Chairman Mani Subramanian said, "We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment."

