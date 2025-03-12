Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Aspect Bullion and Refinery, a division of Aspect Global Ventures, on Wednesday unveiled a gold and silver vending machine here.

This vending machine allows consumers to purchase gold and silver coins and bars in a secure and hassle-free manner at a uniform price across India, Aspect Bullion and Refinery said in a statement.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

"By introducing the gold and silver vending machine, we are merging tradition with cutting-edge technology, making investments more accessible, transparent, and secure.

"This initiative is a game-changer in the bullion industry, bringing gold ownership into the digital age while retaining its deep cultural value," Aspect Global Ventures Executive Chairperson and India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) Vice President Aksha Kamboj said.

Also Read | Found Old Share Certificate in Physical Form? Know How To Check if You Still Own Shares Mentioned on Paper Share Certificates at iepfa.gov.in.

The vending machine is set to be installed at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

Expanding its reach, the company will soon launch gold and silver vending machines at malls, temples, and airports in Mumbai, enabling quick, staff-free purchases with live market rates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)