Mumbai, March 12: Recently, X user Rattan Dhillon came across a few physical share certificates of Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE) at their home. Having no idea about the stock market, the user decided to seek help from netizens. "We found these at home, but I have no idea about the stock market. Can someone with expertise guide us on whether we still own these shares?" Rattan Dhillon posted on X.

We are often advised to invest and forget, which is a practical approach from a savings perspective. However, completely forgetting about one’s investments can also lead to losses. Many elderly investors prefer holding onto their share certificates instead of dematerialising them, which is necessary for trading or redeeming shares. As a result, the physical certificates are often tucked away and forgotten. In this article, we at LatestLY shed a light on what to do if you find old physical share certificates. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Trades at 74,080 Nifty Surges 24 Points, Bharti Airtel Top Gainer.

What To Do if You Have Paper Share Certificate?

As per the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), if you have paper share certificates and are unsure whether you still own the shares, there’s a useful tool to help you track them down. We recommend using the Search Facility on the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) website. If the shares have remained unclaimed for a certain period, they may have been transferred to the IEPFA. To check this, you can access the search facility through the link - iepfa.gov.in/login as per your convenience. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 12, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Nykaa and RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

To use the facility, simply log in or register on the website, and follow the instructions to search for any unclaimed shares that may have been transferred to the IEPFA. If your shares are listed, the website will provide you with the necessary steps to claim them. This process ensures you can easily track and recover any shares you may have forgotten or misplaced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).